5,900 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IIPR. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 249,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after buying an additional 128,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 121,138 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after buying an additional 47,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 37,217 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IIPR. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

NYSE IIPR opened at $88.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $881.28 million, a PE ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 1.74. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $90.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

