86,246 Shares in Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 86,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Two Harbors Investment accounts for 0.9% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 41,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brad Farrell sold 29,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $421,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,459.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Roth sold 58,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $839,258.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

TWO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 578,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,693. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.52.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $89.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.43%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

