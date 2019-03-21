92,063 Shares in BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) Acquired by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 92,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.50% of BioLife Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $200,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 24.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLFS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $179,441.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $36,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,505.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,957 shares of company stock valued at $846,685 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $375.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.86 and a beta of 1.65. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

