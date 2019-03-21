9,500 Shares in CME Group Inc (CME) Acquired by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in CME Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $164.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.31. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $153.90 and a 1 year high of $197.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 45.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,397,283.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 10,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $1,794,880.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,474,191.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,949 shares of company stock worth $7,885,404. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup set a $205.00 price objective on CME Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on CME Group from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

