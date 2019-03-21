Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.25

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.25 and last traded at $79.98, with a volume of 2184164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $140.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Chairman Miles D. White sold 75,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $5,953,842.79. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,469,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,711,060.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jaime Contreras sold 177,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $12,421,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,068,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,408 shares of company stock worth $20,039,173. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $1,239,454,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $1,612,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.25” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/abbott-laboratories-abt-sets-new-1-year-high-at-80-25.html.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.