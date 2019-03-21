Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

ABEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $29.00 price target on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut Abeona Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of ABEO opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Article: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.