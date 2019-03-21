ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Position Trimmed by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,506 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $12,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 65,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 4.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,647,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,090,091,000 after purchasing an additional 260,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,585,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.00.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 24,000 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $8,435,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,842 shares in the company, valued at $56,882,607.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 19,943 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.28, for a total transaction of $6,985,634.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,589,674.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,928 shares of company stock worth $26,515,812. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $7.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $347.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,034. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.37. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.02 and a 52 week high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.60 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

