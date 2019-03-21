Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 712,742 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,058 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.9% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $177,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 381,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $95,066,000 after purchasing an additional 74,462 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,789 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $250.50 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $212.49 and a 12-month high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $58.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $1,225,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,682,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total transaction of $742,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,400,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,208,783. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/acadian-asset-management-llc-raises-holdings-in-unitedhealth-group-inc-unh.html.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.