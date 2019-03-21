Access National Co. (ANCX) Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Access National Co. (NASDAQ:ANCX) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Access National were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Access National by 12.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Access National during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Access National by 20.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Access National by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Access National by 3.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Access National stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $497.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.01. Access National Co. has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Access National had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Access National Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This is an increase from Access National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Access National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

ANCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Access National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Access National in a research report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Access National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Access National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Access National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Access National

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management.

