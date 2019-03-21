Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 85,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AYI opened at $123.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $173.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.30. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $932.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $90.00 price target on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

