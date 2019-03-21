Adobe Inc (ADBE) EVP Dana Rao Sells 5,955 Shares

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Dana Rao sold 5,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.08, for a total value of $1,519,001.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,551.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adobe stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.22. The stock had a trading volume of 31,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $127.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $204.95 and a one year high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Adobe by 290.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 188,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $42,646,000 after acquiring an additional 140,225 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $981,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Cowen lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.56.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

