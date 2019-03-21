Adobe Inc (ADBE) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 24,198.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,660,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 38,501,463 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 23,384.5% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 8,928,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after buying an additional 8,890,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,311,581,000 after buying an additional 1,426,859 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,079,391,000 after buying an additional 1,349,015 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,580,613 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $966,586,000 after buying an additional 1,261,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Cowen cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 price objective (down from $254.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.56.

Adobe stock opened at $259.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $720,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 75,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,100,378.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $34,315,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,607 shares of company stock valued at $69,918,123 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

