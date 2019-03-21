Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.19.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 69.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 234,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 892.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,425,000 after purchasing an additional 386,910 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.15. 125,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $102.15 and a 1-year high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.