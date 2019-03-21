Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) Shares Sold by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. reduced its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118,615 shares during the period. Advanced Emissions Solutions comprises 0.2% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 7.05% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $14,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 107.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 313.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 55,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 936,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADES. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director Alta Fundamental Advisers Llc bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $648,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 185,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,950 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 148.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Advanced Emissions Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

