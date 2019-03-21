Advisor Group Inc. Has $625,000 Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, CFO Michael D. Bluhm sold 18,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $364,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HST. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.16 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Host Hotels and Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.22.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $19.12 on Thursday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

