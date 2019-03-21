Advisor Group Inc. Has $661,000 Stake in Middlesex Water (MSEX)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Middlesex Water worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,284,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 961,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,571,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares in the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $29,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $40,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,445 shares in the company, valued at $362,273.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.
MSEX stock opened at $57.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $948.96 million, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.44. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 23.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.
About Middlesex Water
Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.
