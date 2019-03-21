Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Prudential Public Limited (PUK)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 1.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,979,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 559,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,677,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 375.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,377,000 after buying an additional 419,508 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 526,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 459,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after buying an additional 27,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PUK opened at $42.36 on Thursday. Prudential Public Limited has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PUK. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Societe Generale lowered Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

