Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $16,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 582,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,893,000 after buying an additional 56,627 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,929,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,539,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,754,000 after buying an additional 945,076 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,901 shares in the company, valued at $71,613,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $90.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $103.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.86.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

