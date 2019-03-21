Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Lowers Position in AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 92,551 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 1,655,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,514,000 after acquiring an additional 106,847 shares in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

NYSE AZN opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $43.29.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

