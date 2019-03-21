Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Compass Minerals International comprises approximately 2.0% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV owned 0.27% of Compass Minerals International worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $52.22 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.38). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.06 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.01.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

