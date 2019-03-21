Aegion Corp (AEGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEGN shares. BidaskClub raised Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Aegion in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, SVP Stephen P. Callahan sold 3,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $71,799.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Aegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEGN opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $546.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Aegion has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $26.80.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Aegion had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aegion will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

