AES Corp (AES) Holdings Cut by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in AES were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AES. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,156. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. AES had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $481,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

