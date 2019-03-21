Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,155 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.39% of Agree Realty worth $89,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,238,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,132,000 after acquiring an additional 926,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,764,000 after purchasing an additional 568,426 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,608,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 132.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after buying an additional 245,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $12,658,000.

ADC opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.18. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $67.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 645 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.2 million square feet of gross leasable space.

