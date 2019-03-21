Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) PT Lowered to $76.00

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 259.34% from the company’s current price.

AIMT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ AIMT opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of -0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,915,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,260,000 after purchasing an additional 391,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 382,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,644,000 after purchasing an additional 338,740 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 741,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after purchasing an additional 255,080 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,035,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

