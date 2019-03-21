Aixtron (AIXA) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.28) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €7.40 ($8.60) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.43 ($14.45).

Get Aixtron alerts:

Shares of AIXA opened at €8.12 ($9.44) on Tuesday. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €7.60 ($8.84) and a twelve month high of €19.76 ($22.97). The company has a market capitalization of $908.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; and provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.