Alexandria Capital LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 146,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 53,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Williams Companies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Williams Companies by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Walter J. Bennett sold 14,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $403,124.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,981.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $263,354.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $32.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

