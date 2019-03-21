Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 8,887 Shares of Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,363 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 8,887 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,145,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,405,000 after acquiring an additional 301,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,031,923 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $743,578,000 after acquiring an additional 964,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,947,286 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $166,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,352 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $148,221,000 after acquiring an additional 725,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,262,677 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $143,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Tapestry from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price target on Tapestry from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE TPR opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $55.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

