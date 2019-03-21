Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.73.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $131.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 1.88%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ludwig Hantson sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $310,937.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,488 shares of company stock valued at $873,875. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 851.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

