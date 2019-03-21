Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,733,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,284,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,615 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,311,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,484,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,571,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,190,307,000 after purchasing an additional 849,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,571,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,190,307,000 after purchasing an additional 849,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,413,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,528,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,726 shares during the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $181.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $10.83. The business had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.07.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

