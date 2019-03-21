Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Holdings Reduced by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,452,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,811,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,704,000 after purchasing an additional 106,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,521,000 after purchasing an additional 244,095 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 938,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 922,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global lowered shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $265.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.12. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.93 and a 52-week high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $534.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $102,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total transaction of $5,166,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,650 shares of company stock worth $5,586,633 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

