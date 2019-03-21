Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B) Price Target Increased to C$82.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$80.44.

Shares of TSE:ATD.B traded down C$1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$70.87. The stock had a trading volume of 474,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,673. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.21. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$56.06 and a 1 year high of C$67.96.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

