Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 27,767 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 119.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,767 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

SPY opened at $281.55 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $293.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.2331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

