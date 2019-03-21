Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NFJ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFJ. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,285,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 122,084 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 438,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the period.

NFJ stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

About Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

