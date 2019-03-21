Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Allscripts’ core Client Services unit witnessed a soft fourth quarter. The company also saw significant margin contraction in the quarter. Moreover, Allscripts is exposed to integration risks. Intense competition in the niche space is an added concern. Reflective of these, Allscripts underperformed the industry in a year. On the positive side, Allscripts continues to gain from the core Software, Delivery, Support and Maintenance units, which delivered solid growth in the quarter. Significant growth in last-quarter bookings also buoys optimism. The company’s growth in revenue cycle services along with the recently-closed acquisition of HealthGrid is likely to boost its FollowMyHealth patient engagement platform. Apart from these, management is optimistic about the collaboration with Microsoft made earlier this year. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDRX. Citigroup lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

MDRX stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Farley sold 6,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 10,938,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after buying an additional 7,245,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,775,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,012,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,671,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 3,050,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,402,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

