Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,974 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,716,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,066,000 after buying an additional 333,971 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,738,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 238,880 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 10,864,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,022,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 37.4% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,314,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,325 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of ALLY opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Ally Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Steib bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,344.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 97,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,628,370.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,569 shares in the company, valued at $17,085,688.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/ally-financial-inc-ally-shares-sold-by-ancora-advisors-llc.html.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.