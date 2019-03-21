alstria office REIT (AOX) Given a €12.58 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €12.58 ($14.63) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.24% from the company’s previous close.

AOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($15.81) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Warburg Research set a €14.30 ($16.63) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.48 ($16.83).

ETR AOX traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €13.71 ($15.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 4.57. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 52 week high of €13.89 ($16.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Alstria office REIT-AG is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) focused solely on acquiring, owning and managing office real estate in Germany. alstria was founded in January 2006 and was converted into the first German REIT in October 2007. Its headquarters are in Hamburg. The combination of alstria and Deutsche Office creates the leading listed German office real estate company with a combined portfolio of 117 office buildings comprising 1.6 million sqm of lettable space and representing a total portfolio value of approximately EUR 3.5 billion (as of September 30, 2018).

