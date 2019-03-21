Altria Group (MO) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut Altria Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altria Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Shares of MO opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

In related news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab purchased 1,032 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,033.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $348,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $721,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,535,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,602,000 after acquiring an additional 294,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 108,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

