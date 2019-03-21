Ambarella Inc (AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 5,409 Shares of Stock

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $235,183.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.39. 730,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,831. Ambarella Inc has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Ambarella by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Ambarella by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

