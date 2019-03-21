Ameresco (AMRC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

AMRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ameresco from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

NYSE AMRC traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $794.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Ameresco had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael T. Bakas sold 13,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $200,028.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,992.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Anderson sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $121,194.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 38,236 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ameresco by 7.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 101,884 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 100.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,012,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

