American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,929 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $19,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,864.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,299,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,392 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

AEO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.48. 527,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,700,649. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.62.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $315,317.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

