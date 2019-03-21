American International Group Inc. Acquires 4,812 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of WellCare Health Plans worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 26.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,681,000 after buying an additional 1,159,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 26.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,602,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,697,000 after purchasing an additional 151,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 267.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,318,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,534,000 after purchasing an additional 959,928 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,032,000 after purchasing an additional 63,586 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WellCare Health Plans to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.43.

Shares of WCG opened at $243.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.32 and a fifty-two week high of $324.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

