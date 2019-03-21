American International Group Inc. Sells 1,854 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 827.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 42,283 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,647,000 after acquiring an additional 64,158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 361,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 476,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD stock opened at $65.82 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 139,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $9,295,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 16,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $1,118,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergent, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH; and home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand.

