American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. cut its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.35.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.34. The company had a trading volume of 27,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,018. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.25. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $77.73 and a 52 week high of $106.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.93 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

