Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,456 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 575,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,908,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 52,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $3,211,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMP stock opened at $129.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $159.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.92.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 38.65%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/ameriprise-financial-inc-amp-position-reduced-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.