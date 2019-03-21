Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

AMPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.73.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMPH opened at $20.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $953.09 million, a P/E ratio of 99.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $25.43.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.46 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. Analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason B. Shandell sold 32,336 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $658,037.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $38,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,558 shares of company stock worth $2,695,834. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,987,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,205,000 after acquiring an additional 267,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,909,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,746,000 after acquiring an additional 140,350 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,033,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,312,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.