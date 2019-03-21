Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 545,970 Shares of eBay Inc (EBAY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,648,562 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 545,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of eBay worth $102,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $349,345.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 17,787 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $501,771.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,529.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

eBay stock opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

