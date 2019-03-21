Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Kellogg (K)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 121.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,361,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296,445 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $134,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $54.11 on Thursday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $53.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 47.10% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.70 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $5,398,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $33,762,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

