Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $93.25 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,687 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $93,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 99.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,942,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,228,000 after purchasing an additional 258,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

Shares of PH stock opened at $168.91 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $140.82 and a 1 year high of $193.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total value of $350,472.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,758,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.18, for a total transaction of $150,178.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $1,814,218 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

