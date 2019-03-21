Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 121,887 Shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,887 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.94% of Cummins worth $201,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI opened at $157.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.40 and a 1 year high of $172.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.33). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $269,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Joseph Freeland sold 4,500 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,816 shares of company stock worth $1,039,321. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, December 24th. Mizuho set a $155.00 price target on Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.86.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

