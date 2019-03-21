Anadarko Petroleum Co. to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (APC)

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anadarko Petroleum in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APC. Cowen started coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. MKM Partners started coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $66.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

APC opened at $45.40 on Thursday. Anadarko Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APC. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.